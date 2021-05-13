Brewers capitalize on 2-out rally in 8th to beat Cards 4-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on some good fortune to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1.

The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley would retire the side in order.

Daniel Vogelbach struck out for the apparent third out but reached first on a wild pitch. Shaw followed with his RBI double.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.