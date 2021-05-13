Advertisement

Brewers capitalize on 2-out rally in 8th to beat Cards 4-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. Cain scored from second on a ball hit by Travis Shaw. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on some good fortune to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1.

The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley would retire the side in order.

Daniel Vogelbach struck out for the apparent third out but reached first on a wild pitch. Shaw followed with his RBI double.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The...
Packers unveil complete 2021 schedule
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers reportedly sign veteran QB Blake Bortles
Top-five recruit Baldwin Jr. to play for father at Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Orlando Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis...
Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102