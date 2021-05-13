Advertisement

Brewers return to full capacity June 25

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that American Family Field will return to 100% capacity starting on Friday, June 25.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

Currently, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27.

