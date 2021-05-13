Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made major waves Thursday with its announcement that fully vaccinated people should not need to wear a mask indoors in most cases, Dane Co. residents will have to wait until next week to see how the federal agency’s new guidance will apply in their hometown.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. told NBC15 shortly after the new CDC recommendations were issued that its health officials are reviewing them and determining how they should affect the county’s current health order. PHMDC noted it plans to issue an update on Tuesday.

As it stands – and will stand until the new county order goes into effect – everyone over five years old is required to wear a mask when in any enclosed building where other people who are not members of their own household are present. Masks are also mandated for people about to go into such buildings or when riding in cars with people not in their household.

While the order does include some exceptions, such as for eating and drinking or when swimming or sleeping, and exempts some people, there is no distinction in the order for vaccination status when it comes to wearing a mask indoors.

PHMDC had previously revised its emergency order to carve out exceptions for fully vaccinated people attending outdoor events. In that update, it stated those who are fully vaccinated do not need to follow social distancing guidelines or wear a face covering outdoors, if everyone is vaccinated or if those who are unvaccinated are only part of a single household and no one has an increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

The agency defines fully vaccinated as someone who has gone two weeks since completing their vaccination series, i.e. having received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson version.

