Half a million Wisconsinites impacted by FCC Internet bill funding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Americans who qualify can save $50 dollars a month on their internet bill, thanks to a new FCC initiative called the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

This emergency discount is set to impact half a million Wisconsinites, according to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

Since the start of the pandemic life shifted from in-person to online.

“It feels unpredictable. It has been inconvenient and frustrating,” Jessie Lee-Jones, who lives in rural Wisconsin said.

She has been battling broadband hiccups since she moved to Ellenboro. She said her internet connection has a mind of its own.

“A lot of meetings where things cut out unexpectedly or frustrations with my children having to leave their class because they can’t connect with the teacher,” she said.

Lee-Jones said the pandemic amplified broadband issues in rural Wisconsin that already existed.

“One might compare it [internet] to a public utility that is necessary to get through your day just like electricity and water,” she said.

It’s a necessity that many Wisconsinites lacked during the pandemic because of rural living and affordability.

“We get a lot of calls people who are struggling to pay their internet bill or have run out of data from for the month,” Alyssa Kenney, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin digital access director said.

The FCC is stepping in to help.

For eligible households, the government program is footing a portion of the internet bill, covering $50 per month.

People in tribal areas are eligible for up to $75 off their bill.

You can apply for the benefit if you live in a low-income household.

“It’s $50 a month and that’s quite significant for some households that might even get their internet bill to zero,” Kenney said.

She said the funding is a step in the right direction, but just a temporary fix to an existing problem.

“It’s possible something like this could become permanent in a future,” she said. “It’s also possible that internet service providers find the value in offering more promotions to low income households to access the service.”

The FCC program will end once the funding runs out or six months after federal health officials declare the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

