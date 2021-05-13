Advertisement

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school...
Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school year on post-it notes, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Washington. The school "personalized learning" technique uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home
2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
The Madison Police Dept. searches for evidence along the Beltline, on May 6, 2021.
MPD: Suspected road rage gunfire led to Madison Beltline closure

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses,...
CDC eases up guidance on indoor mask-wearing
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack
Most schools have less than a month left before they release for summer break.
Chief of teachers union is ‘all in’ on full fall reopening
Grace Gardens Event Center employees check temperatures of young people attending prom at the...
Some proms are back, with masks, testing and distancing