More Sunshine and Milder Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is located over northern Illinois early today. It will slowly drift eastward over the next few days. The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine and light wind again today. Highs today are expected in the middle and upper 60s. A slow warming trend will continue into next week with highs reaching 70 by Sunday and the middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak surface low will cruise out of the Rockies and into the central Plains on Friday. Models are indicating that this low will track to the south of Wisconsin. Precipitation around here will be limited to chances of scattered showers during the weekend.

A warming trend is on the way over the next seven days. Highs will reach the 70s by early next week. A few showers are expected during the weekend. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 67. Wind: Westerly 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 42. Wind: Southwesterly 5 mph.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High 68.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 65.

