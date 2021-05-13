Nine in 10 Dane Co. residents 65+ complete COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine in 10 Dane County residents ages 65 and older have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Thursday, state health officials report.

Nearly 95% of residents in this age group have received at least one dose while 90.1% of people finished their series.

It was over one month ago, on April 7, when Dane County residents ages 65 and older reached 90% for having received at least one dose and the completed series percentage sat at 80.1%.

Dane County still leads the state in terms of all residents having at least one dose administered, currently sitting at 61.8%. Door County is currently in second place for first doses, at 60.7%. Dane and Door Counties are the only counties in the state to be at above 60% for residents with at least their first shot.

In the state overall, 44.8% of people have received at least one dose and 38.5% of people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

There have been 69,392 doses administered this week, up from 40,289 the day before. More than 4.6 million shots have been put into arms since the start of the vaccine rollout.

DHS confirmed with NBC15 Thursday afternoon that their team is working on making vaccine data available pertaining children ages 12-15, following the announcement Wednesday that this age group is eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency hopes to have this data available “in the coming days.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 30,000

More than 30,000 people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, DHS notes.

Seventy-six people were admitted to hospitals in the state Thursday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 30,059.

DHS adds that 18 people in the state have died from the virus, meaning 6,953 people have died in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has reached 465, continuing a downward trend since May 2.

DHS confirmed 485 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking 604,863 cases ever reported in the Badger State.

State health officials also added new COVID-19 variant cases Thursday, with the most new cases resulting in the strain originally found in the UK, also known as B.1.1.7.

There were 475 new cases of that strain reported compared to last week, as well as 62 more cases of the strains originally detected from California, or strain B.1.427/B.1.429. DHS reports there are 36 more cases of the variant originally found in travelers from Brazil, P.1, and three more of the strain first detected in South Africa, B.1.351.

There have been 12,864 COVID-19 specimen tested in Wisconsin, resulting in 2,534 cases of COVID-19 variants found.

In south central Wisconsin, the variant first discovered in the UK is still the most common of all variant strains. More than 7% of cases tested have popped up as this strain.

