Oregon High student named Presidential Scholar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Oregon High School student was honored on a national stage Thursday, having been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Phoebe Jeske was one of three Wisconsin students named to the list, which includes 161 high school seniors nationwide and recognizes accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said when announcing the winners. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

The three Wisconsin winners were:

Name High School Hometown Phoebe Jeske Oregon High School Madison Amara Lynn Livington Cochrane Fountain City High School Buffalo City Neil Sai Dogra University School of Milwaukee Mequon

NOTE: Amara Lynn Livingston was named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars list was designed to be made of a male student and female student from each state, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as those living abroad. There were also 15 at-large winners and twenty each scholars in the arts and in career and technical education, according to the U.S. Dept. of Education.

