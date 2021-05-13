Packers unveil complete 2021 schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers 2021 schedule is out.

The highlights of the slate?

The team will start its season at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 12th. Green Bay will play 5 games in primetime, including 3 at home. Lambeau Field will be featured in primetime for the Packers’ games against NFC North rivals Detroit, Chicago, and Minnesota.

The road games in primetime are at San Francisco and Arizona.

Additionally, the Packers will play at home on Christmas afternoon against the Browns (a Saturday game).

The 2021 NFL regular season will feature an increase from 16 to 17 games. The opponents for each team rotate on a formulaic basis. The additional game for Green Bay? Will at at the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday November 7th at 3:25 pm.

Green Bay will get to play 4 of its final 6 games at home when the weather turns colder, but the 3 December visitors are from colder-weather cities (Minnesota, Chicago, Cleveland).

Preseason

G1 vs. Texans Sat. 8/14 7:00pm, G2 vs. Jets Sat. 8/21 3:25 pm, G3 @ Bills Sat. 8/28 12:00 pm

Regular Season

Week 1 @ Saints (Sun. 9/12, 3:25 pm)

Week 2 vs. Lions (Mon. 9/20, 7:15 pm MNF)*

Week 3 @ 49ers (Sun. 9/26, 7:20 pm SNF)*

Week 4 vs. Steelers (Sun. 10/3, 3:25 pm)

Week 5 @ Bengals (Sun. 10/10, 12:00 pm)

Week 6 @ Bears (Sun. 10/17, 12:00 pm)

Week 7 vs. Washington (Sun. 10/24, 12:00 pm)

Week 8 @ Cardinals (Thurs. 10/28, 7:20 pm TNF)*

Week 9 @ Chiefs (Sun. 11/7, 3:25 pm)

Week 10 vs. Seahawks (Sun. 11/14, 3:25 pm)

Week 11 @ Vikings (Sun. 11/21, 12:00 pm)

Week 12 vs. Rams (Sun. 11/28, 3:25 pm)

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 vs. Bears (Sun. 12/12, 7:20 pm SNF)*

Week 15 @ Ravens (Sun. 12/19, 12:00 pm)

Week 16 vs. Browns (Sat. 12/25, 3:30 pm)

Week 17 vs. Vikings (Sun. 1/2, 7:20 pm SNF)*

Week 18 @ Lions (Sun. 1/9, 12:00 pm)

