Advertisement

Packers unveil complete 2021 schedule

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers 2021 schedule is out.

The highlights of the slate?

The team will start its season at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 12th. Green Bay will play 5 games in primetime, including 3 at home. Lambeau Field will be featured in primetime for the Packers’ games against NFC North rivals Detroit, Chicago, and Minnesota.

The road games in primetime are at San Francisco and Arizona.

Additionally, the Packers will play at home on Christmas afternoon against the Browns (a Saturday game).

The 2021 NFL regular season will feature an increase from 16 to 17 games. The opponents for each team rotate on a formulaic basis. The additional game for Green Bay? Will at at the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday November 7th at 3:25 pm.

Green Bay will get to play 4 of its final 6 games at home when the weather turns colder, but the 3 December visitors are from colder-weather cities (Minnesota, Chicago, Cleveland).

Preseason

G1 vs. Texans Sat. 8/14 7:00pm, G2 vs. Jets Sat. 8/21 3:25 pm, G3 @ Bills Sat. 8/28 12:00 pm

Regular Season

Week 1 @ Saints (Sun. 9/12, 3:25 pm)

Week 2 vs. Lions (Mon. 9/20, 7:15 pm MNF)*

Week 3 @ 49ers (Sun. 9/26, 7:20 pm SNF)*

Week 4 vs. Steelers (Sun. 10/3, 3:25 pm)

Week 5 @ Bengals (Sun. 10/10, 12:00 pm)

Week 6 @ Bears (Sun. 10/17, 12:00 pm)

Week 7 vs. Washington (Sun. 10/24, 12:00 pm)

Week 8 @ Cardinals (Thurs. 10/28, 7:20 pm TNF)*

Week 9 @ Chiefs (Sun. 11/7, 3:25 pm)

Week 10 vs. Seahawks (Sun. 11/14, 3:25 pm)

Week 11 @ Vikings (Sun. 11/21, 12:00 pm)

Week 12 vs. Rams (Sun. 11/28, 3:25 pm)

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 vs. Bears (Sun. 12/12, 7:20 pm SNF)*

Week 15 @ Ravens (Sun. 12/19, 12:00 pm)

Week 16 vs. Browns (Sat. 12/25, 3:30 pm)

Week 17 vs. Vikings (Sun. 1/2, 7:20 pm SNF)*

Week 18 @ Lions (Sun. 1/9, 12:00 pm)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

Americans who qualify can save $50 dollars a month on their internet bill, thanks to a new FCC...
Half a million Wisconsinites impacted by FCC Internet bill funding
Half a million Wisconinites impacted by FCC internet bill funding
Half a million Wisconinites impacted by FCC internet bill funding
Madison restaurant to require vaccine card at the door.
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says
UW Health honors work of ambulatory nurses