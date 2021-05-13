Madison police investigate two garage break-ins at nearby homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A partially open garage door was all the access several young men needed to break into a Madison home late Wednesday night.

According to the police report, the homeowner told investigators he had left the garage door at his home, in the 9400 block of Spirit St., about a quarter of the way open. He explained to them that he heard the door opening the rest of the way shortly before midnight and went to check it out.

He recounted seeing the four suspects, who were wearing dark hoodies at the time, flee from the garage. One of them, he said, pointed a handgun at the homeowner as he took off. The quartet ran toward an awaiting vehicle to make their escape.

The resident told police that nothing was stolen during the encounter.

Less than a half-hour later, police received a second call from a home just three blocks away about another burglary attempt in which whoever broke into the home went through the garage door.

Two cars were rummaged through, MPD indicated, but only one thing was reported missing: a garage door opener.

Investigators are not sure what time the burglary occurred, however because of how close the two homes are, they suspect the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

In addition to reminding everyone to lock their car doors and the doors to their home, the police department offered the following recommendations:

Keep your garage door closed and double-check it is closed at night.

Ensure your car doors and all doors to your residence are kept locked.

Leave exterior residence lights on at night or utilize motion detecting lights.

Keep valuables in your garage, car, and home out of sight.

Removing valuables from your car is better than hiding them. This includes garage door openers and spare keys.

Report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.

