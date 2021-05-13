Advertisement

Showers brush by again this Weekend; Warming into the 70s next Week

Some scattered showers could move by southern Wisconsin late Friday into Saturday. A nice warming trend gets highs into the mid 70s by next Tuesday.
Many are hoping for rain this weekend! A few showers may brush by late Friday into Saturday. A few more showers are possible on Sunday.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers are once again possible this weekend, but the amount of rain they deliver won’t do much to break southern Wisconsin’s deficit. The region remains under a Moderate Drought for the second-straight week. This follows the 8th driest April on record at the Dane County Airport and a drier than usual start to May.

Sunshine continues across Wisconsin for the remainder of Thursday. High-pressure is parked overhead, but is moving off to the East. A few upper-level impulses will move by late tomorrow into Saturday. Scattered showers are possible during this timeframe. Recent models suggest that the bulk of the rain will pass by south of the NBC15 viewing area. As of now, Madison is running 4.7″ behind average for rain so far this year.

Another round of showers may move by Sunday and again Monday. Rain chances remain spotty heading into next week.

Meantime, high temperatures will trend upward. After a brief downturn with Saturday cloud cover, highs will climb through the 60s and into the lower 70s early next week. Mid 70s arrive by Tuesday & Wednesday.

The weather pattern appears more active & wetter late next week.

