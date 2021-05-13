Sun Prairie School District to host vaccine clinic for kids 12 and up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following FDA and Wisconsin Department of Health Services approval of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, the Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Hometown Pharmacy to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 12 and up.

Caregivers can sign up an eligible student at the following times:

· Tuesday, May 18 from 3:00 to 8:00

· Wednesday, May 19 from 3:00 to 8:00

The clinic will take place at Sun Prairie High School. When you sign your child up for their first dose, they will automatically be signed up for the second dose three weeks later.

Caregivers are asked to print the two-page COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record Form and complete the first page prior to arriving. A completed form with parent signature is required for any student under 18.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.