Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival coming this August

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sweet Corn Festival in Sun Prairie is back!

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that the event would be held in-person and with a drive-thru option from Aug. 19-22.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki said the board is focused on bringing the event back safely and it will be following along with public health updates from state and local health officials.

“Recognizing the importance and historical significance of the event to our community and our area businesses and service organizations is why we chose to offer an in-person version of the event in addition to the drive-thru option,” said Skicki.

The festival will feature multiple elements, including a parade, a carnival and many food options. Participants will be supporting local organizations by attending the festival, such as The Lion’s Club, the American Legion and The Knights of Columbus.

Festival organizers are also holding a community-wide event to support local Sun Prairie restaurants by featuring all corn-inspired dishes to bring awareness to the Sweet Corn Festival.

