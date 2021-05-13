Suspect kicks down bedroom door of Madison apartment, fires single shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect kicked his way into the bedroom of a Madison apartment late Thursday night and attacked the person living there before firing a shot into the door, according to a police report.

The Madison Police Dept. report indicates the victim was in his bedroom while several of his friends were visiting when he heard a commotion coming from the front of the apartment. As he went to investigate, the man told investigators the suspect, who was armed, kicked in the bedroom door and demanded “his stuff.”

Then, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with the gun and fired a single shot, according to police. The bullet went through the door and an inside wall, before going into the ceiling.

After responding to the building, in the 1900 block of Northport Dr., officers canvassed it but did not find anyone in the neighboring apartments. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

