To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Robinia Courtyard is showing there’s a new way to get carded at the door.

Reviving live music events for the summer, the Madison restaurant, bar and coffee shop is requiring patrons to prove that they are fully vaccinated.

“[Customers] want that connectivity back: dancing, moving around, feeling unencumbered in your ability to enjoy a night out as much as you can.” co-owner Jonathan Reske said, “The only requisite [is] you get that vaccine before you participate.”

Robinia has hosted one DJ event so far this season under this rule, Reske said. He explained, he is enforcing this rule in order to follow the county’s rule.

According to the current health order by Public Health Madison & Dane County, fully vaccinated people don’t have to mask up or physically distance.

“You can have all the protocols in the world, about trying to police everybody properly,” Reske said. “But that all starts to break down after a couple of drinks. So it’s best to just make those rules hard and fast, up front, and then you don’t have to worry about that as much.”

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association said it doesn’t know any restaurant limiting service to those who are fully vaccinated. Even at Robinia, Reske’s policy kicks in when the kitchen closes.

“Nobody’s really pushed back,” Reske said.

Customer Thomas Worth said he attended the “vaccinated-only” event earlier this month. “It was a really incredible experience to come and be in a space with entirely vaccinated people,” he said.

Worth described showing a Robinia staff member a picture of his vaccine card at the door. “I had absolutely no qualms with showing my vaccination card. I think it should be a requirement for any space to do events like that,” he said.

Chris Marsicano, the president of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, wrote to NBC15, in part: “The Tavern League believes that each establishment owner should decide what is best for their business and clientele.”

