Advertisement

UnityPoint Meriter starts scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15 year olds

(NBC15)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health-Meriter has started taking appointments to provide vaccinations for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

On Wednesday evening, state health officials signed off on lowering the minimum age required for people to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, following multiple rounds of federal approval.

Meriter officials are encouraging the newly eligible teens – and everyone else – to get vaccinated as soon as they can, adding that getting children vaccinated early “will help make sure they’re protected for their favorite summer activities.”

The hospital asks that anyone looking to book an appointment call 608-417-6262 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. While demand for vaccinations has declined in recent weeks, health officials did caution the newly expanded eligibility list could bring with it a surge of people wanting to schedule an appointment and asked for patience from people trying to call.

Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

In its statement announcing the expanded service, Meriter officials acknowledged that children do have a lower risk of death or severe illness related to coronavirus however, they point out that both risks are still possible. They also noted that some people, including children, have been known to have long-term side effects as a result of their infection, saying that prevention is key to avoiding such risks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home
2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
The Madison Police Dept. searches for evidence along the Beltline, on May 6, 2021.
MPD: Suspected road rage gunfire led to Madison Beltline closure

Latest News

Madison restaurant to require vaccine card at the door.
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says
Sun Prairie School District to host vaccine clinic for kids 12 and up
UW Health honors work of ambulatory nurses
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccinations for Wisconsinites ages 12-15 can begin Thursday