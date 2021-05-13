UnityPoint Meriter starts scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15 year olds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health-Meriter has started taking appointments to provide vaccinations for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

On Wednesday evening, state health officials signed off on lowering the minimum age required for people to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, following multiple rounds of federal approval.

Meriter officials are encouraging the newly eligible teens – and everyone else – to get vaccinated as soon as they can, adding that getting children vaccinated early “will help make sure they’re protected for their favorite summer activities.”

The hospital asks that anyone looking to book an appointment call 608-417-6262 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. While demand for vaccinations has declined in recent weeks, health officials did caution the newly expanded eligibility list could bring with it a surge of people wanting to schedule an appointment and asked for patience from people trying to call.

In its statement announcing the expanded service, Meriter officials acknowledged that children do have a lower risk of death or severe illness related to coronavirus however, they point out that both risks are still possible. They also noted that some people, including children, have been known to have long-term side effects as a result of their infection, saying that prevention is key to avoiding such risks.

