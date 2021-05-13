UW Health honors work of ambulatory nurses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is honoring its ambulatory nurses Wednesday for doing their part in keeping the community healthy.

“Ambulatory nurses are some of the most compassionate and resilient people you will ever meet,” said Shabvon Johnson, RN, director of ambulatory operations at UW Health.

The health system explained that ambulatory nurses care for patients for a short amount of time, rather than caring for patients in the hospital for a longer period.

These nurses connect with patients in multiple settings, ranging from primary and specialty care to surgical and diagnostic settings.

“They are also incredibly efficient because they have to use the limited time and information available to ensure patients are safe, cared for and listened to,” said Johnson.

The health system notes that having quality ambulatory nurses is associated with fewer emergency department visits and hospital readmissions because these nurses promote preventative care.

More than 1,400 ambulatory nurses work at UW Health, aiding in clinical procedures, helping families understand their child’s needs or even helping families prepare for post-surgery care.

