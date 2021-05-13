Advertisement

UW Health honors work of ambulatory nurses

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is honoring its ambulatory nurses Wednesday for doing their part in keeping the community healthy.

“Ambulatory nurses are some of the most compassionate and resilient people you will ever meet,” said Shabvon Johnson, RN, director of ambulatory operations at UW Health.

The health system explained that ambulatory nurses care for patients for a short amount of time, rather than caring for patients in the hospital for a longer period.

These nurses connect with patients in multiple settings, ranging from primary and specialty care to surgical and diagnostic settings.

“They are also incredibly efficient because they have to use the limited time and information available to ensure patients are safe, cared for and listened to,” said Johnson.

The health system notes that having quality ambulatory nurses is associated with fewer emergency department visits and hospital readmissions because these nurses promote preventative care.

More than 1,400 ambulatory nurses work at UW Health, aiding in clinical procedures, helping families understand their child’s needs or even helping families prepare for post-surgery care.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

Americans who qualify can save $50 dollars a month on their internet bill, thanks to a new FCC...
Half a million Wisconsinites impacted by FCC Internet bill funding
Half a million Wisconinites impacted by FCC internet bill funding
Half a million Wisconinites impacted by FCC internet bill funding
Madison restaurant to require vaccine card at the door.
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says
To attend our concerts, you must be vaccinated, Madison restaurant says