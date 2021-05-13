UW Health Services to start offering vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison will start providing COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 12 years old on Monday following state and federal approval of the Pfizer version for younger teens.

University Health Services interim Medical Director Patrick Kelly said they are excited to begin offering the vaccine to younger individuals, adding “the more people we are able to vaccinate, the better protected we all are from the spread of COVID-19 and its disruptive and sometimes devastating impacts.”

UHS will provide the vaccine to anyone regardless of if they are otherwise affiliated with the UW campus.

Health providers are currently administering them at the Nicholas Recreation Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Monday through Friday, except from noon to 1 p.m. when they close for lunch. The vaccine is free and identification is not required.

Vaccinations are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis and UHS has all three versions of the vaccine on hand. Because only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children between ages 12 and 17, health officials do recommend making an appointment for them so UHS can ensure they have that version available.

More information about scheduling appointments is available here.

Also on Thursday, UnityPoint Health-Meriter announced it would start scheduling vaccinations for the newly eligible children as well.

Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

On Wednesday evening, state health officials signed off on lowering the minimum age required for people to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, following multiple rounds of federal approval.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.