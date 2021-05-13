Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 12 now being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the NBC15 Vaccine Team compiled a list of how residents can make an appointment to get their shot.

I want to know how I make an appointment and where to go to get the vaccine?

Answer: There are four main ways to make a vaccine appointment. You can go register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a healthcare provider, your county health department, or at a local pharmacy.

The Department of Health Services has a Vaccine Provider map with all locations. To view that, click HERE.

1. WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY

The vaccine registry allows Wisconsin residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are eligible and as vaccine becomes available. To register, fill out the online questionnaire and include your demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information.

When there are appointments available in your area, you will be emailed a link you can use to schedule your appointment for either the Alliant Energy Center or the DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinic at Blackhawk Technical College.

If you have questions or need help registering, you can call 844-684-1064 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

2. HEALTH CARE PROVIDER

Check in with your healthcare provider about what vaccination clinics or appointments may be available.

Aspirus - You can request to be contacted to schedule an appointment at an Aspirus clinic by clicking - You can request to be contacted to schedule an appointment at an Aspirus clinic by clicking here or checking through the MyAspirus patient portal. To request an appointment at the Aspirus Divine Savior Portage Clinic, call 608-745-6490.

Beaver Dam Marshfield Medical Center Due to high demand, the hospital has paused active scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you can call 1-855-908-5029 to be placed on the waiting list or sign up online

Beloit Health System - Patients can request to make an appointment through the MyHealth portal or by calling 608-364-5663.

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services The Edgerton Hospital and Milton clinic teams are contacting eligible patients through the MyChart sign up. You can also be added to the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Fort HealthCare Fort HealthCare is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible. To sign up for a scheduling waitlist, click HERE or call 920-648-7696.

Gundersen Health Appointments can also be made at Gundersen Moundview for upcoming community vaccine clinics or at Friendship Clinic by calling (608) 339-3331 or online for registered MyChart users.

Mercy Health System - is sending vaccine appointment invitations to eligible patients through MyChart. Mercy Health is sending vaccine appointment invitations to eligible patients through MyChart.

Prairie Ridge Health Prairie Ridge Health is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccines directly rather than using a waiting list. You can call 920-623-1415 to schedule an appointment. For more information, click here.

Richland Hospital Patients and community members can sign up to make an appointment at Richland Hospital to add your name to the waitlist. Click here for more info

SSM Health - You can schedule an appointment by phone. You can schedule an appointment by phone. Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 (7 am – 8 pm weekdays, 8 am – 5 pm weekends) Agnesian HealthCare: 920-926-8400 (7 am – 5 pm weekdays) Monroe Clinic: 608-324-1815 (8 am – 5 pm weekdays)

Stoughton Health - The hospital is sending out vaccine invitations. To request an invitation, click - The hospital is sending out vaccine invitations. To request an invitation, click HERE.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Sauk Prairie Healthcare is registering community members and patients through a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Click HERE for more info.

Southwest Health Southwest Health is holding vaccine clinics on Fridays. Eligible community members can call 608-342-6280 to schedule an appointment.

UnityPoint Health Meriter UnityPoint Health-Meriter is contacting patients through phone or email when they are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Upland Hills Health Upland Hills Health is adding eligible Iowa County community members to a COVID-19 wait list. Click here to sign up or call 608-930-7224.

UW Health UW Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through an online form or by calling 608-720-5295.



3. LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Check in with your local public health department to see if there is a waitlist or registration form for a vaccination clinic. Below is a list of resources for area counties.

4. PHARMACIES

Pharmacies are receiving vaccines both through the state and through a federal program.

Hometown Pharmacy - To sign up to be placed on a wait list, click HERE.

Pick n’ Save - Make an online - Make an online appointment or call 866-211-5320

Walgreens

Walmart

