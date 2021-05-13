Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 12 now being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the NBC15 Vaccine Team compiled a list of how residents can make an appointment to get their shot.
Answer: There are four main ways to make a vaccine appointment. You can go register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a healthcare provider, your county health department, or at a local pharmacy.
The Department of Health Services has a Vaccine Provider map with all locations. To view that, click HERE.
1. WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY
The vaccine registry allows Wisconsin residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are eligible and as vaccine becomes available. To register, fill out the online questionnaire and include your demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information.
When there are appointments available in your area, you will be emailed a link you can use to schedule your appointment for either the Alliant Energy Center or the DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinic at Blackhawk Technical College.
If you have questions or need help registering, you can call 844-684-1064 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
2. HEALTH CARE PROVIDER
Check in with your healthcare provider about what vaccination clinics or appointments may be available.
- Aspirus - You can request to be contacted to schedule an appointment at an Aspirus clinic by clicking here or checking through the MyAspirus patient portal. To request an appointment at the Aspirus Divine Savior Portage Clinic, call 608-745-6490.
- Beaver Dam Marshfield Medical Center
- Due to high demand, the hospital has paused active scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you can call 1-855-908-5029 to be placed on the waiting list or sign up online.
- Beloit Health System - Patients can request to make an appointment through the MyHealth portal or by calling 608-364-5663.
- Edgerton Hospital and Health Services
- The Edgerton Hospital and Milton clinic teams are contacting eligible patients through the MyChart sign up. You can also be added to the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.
- Fort HealthCare
- Fort HealthCare is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible. To sign up for a scheduling waitlist, click HERE or call 920-648-7696.
- Gundersen Health
- Appointments can also be made at Gundersen Moundview for upcoming community vaccine clinics or at Friendship Clinic by calling (608) 339-3331 or online for registered MyChart users.
- Mercy Health System - Mercy Health is sending vaccine appointment invitations to eligible patients through MyChart.
- Prairie Ridge Health
- Prairie Ridge Health is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccines directly rather than using a waiting list. You can call 920-623-1415 to schedule an appointment. For more information, click here.
- Richland Hospital
- Patients and community members can sign up to make an appointment at Richland Hospital to add your name to the waitlist. Click here for more info.
- SSM Health - You can schedule an appointment by phone.
- Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 (7 am – 8 pm weekdays, 8 am – 5 pm weekends)
- Agnesian HealthCare: 920-926-8400 (7 am – 5 pm weekdays)
- Monroe Clinic: 608-324-1815 (8 am – 5 pm weekdays)
- Stoughton Health - The hospital is sending out vaccine invitations. To request an invitation, click HERE.
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare is registering community members and patients through a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Click HERE for more info.
- Southwest Health
- Southwest Health is holding vaccine clinics on Fridays. Eligible community members can call 608-342-6280 to schedule an appointment.
- UnityPoint Health Meriter
- UnityPoint Health-Meriter is contacting patients through phone or email when they are eligible to schedule an appointment.
- Upland Hills Health
- Upland Hills Health is adding eligible Iowa County community members to a COVID-19 wait list. Click here to sign up or call 608-930-7224.
- UW Health
- UW Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through an online form or by calling 608-720-5295.
3. LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Check in with your local public health department to see if there is a waitlist or registration form for a vaccination clinic. Below is a list of resources for area counties.
- Adams County
- The Adams County Public Health Dept. is posting vaccination clinic information on the department’s Facebook page. To sign up for the next clinic on March 31, click HERE or call 608-339-4559.
- Crawford County
- The Crawford County Public Health Department is taking reservations for vaccination sites in Prairie du Chien, Wauzeka, Seneca, and Gays Mills. To sign up, click HERE.
- Columbia County
- The Columbia County Health and Human Services Dept. hosts vaccination clinics and schedules appointments on Mondays at 1:00 p.m. To register online click HERE or call 608-742-9227 to make an appointment.
- Dane County
- Public Health Madison and Dane County is administering vaccines at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. You can schedule an appointment by clicking HERE. For Dane County residents that are homebound, call 608-240-7400.
- Dodge County
- The Dodge County Public Health Department is following up with individuals who are eligible and notifying them when COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available. To register, click here or call 920-386-4830.
- Grant County
- The Grant County Public Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics. Call 608-723-6416 to schedule your appointment.
- Green County
- The Green County Public Health Department is utilizing the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to register community members for the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, click HERE.
- Iowa County
- The Iowa County Health Department and Iowa County Emergency Management are hosting a community clinic at Lands End in Dodgeville. You can find links to schedule your appointment posted on the county’s Facebook page.
- Jefferson County
- The Jefferson County Health Department is making vaccine appointments for registered individuals and hosting clinics at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. To view the COVID-19 vaccination sign up forms, click HERE or call 920-674-7275.
- Juneau County
- The Juneau County Health Department is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who are eligible. You can call 608-847-9279 to make an appointment.
- Lafayette County
- The Lafayette County Health Department is registering residents to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To make a sign up request click HERE or call 608-776-4895.
- Marquette County
- The Marquette County Health Department is hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Registration information is posted on Fridays after 1:00 p.m.
- Richland County
- Richland County Public Health Department is partnering with Richland Hospital to hold vaccine clinics. To learn when appointments are available, check the department’s Facebook page.
- Rock County
- The Rock County Public Health Department is utilizing the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to register community members for the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, click HERE.
- Sauk County
- If you live and work in Sauk County and are eligible, the Sauk County Public Health Department is hosting vaccination clinics. To sign up click HERE.
4. PHARMACIES
Pharmacies are receiving vaccines both through the state and through a federal program.
- Hometown Pharmacy - To sign up to be placed on a wait list, click HERE.
- Pick n’ Save - Make an online appointment or call 866-211-5320
- Walgreens
- Walmart
