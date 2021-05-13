Walking Main Street: DeForest faces new problems as customers return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The business community of DeForest is watching customers come back out to the downtown area, feeling more comfortable now than they have in the past year.

“People feel more comfortable, so it’s exciting to see,” said Heike Compe, the DeForest Chamber of Commerce representative. “We’re seeing people getting more confident in being out in the community and active again.”

But as the problem of customers seems to be getting solved, a new one arises for shop owners: Finding employees. Compe says that small businesses have plenty of openings, but no one is filling them.

“At the beginning of COVID, when they had to lay people off, it was difficult,” says Compe. “They wanted to keep people on their payroll, so they got some PPP to keep them on the payroll, but now that small businesses need people to work, they can’t find them.”

Compe says local employers have tried to add incentives, like higher wages and bonuses, but the shortage of new hires continues to plague the business community.

“Some theories (on the root of the problem) have been benefits from the federal government,” said Compe. “The fact that people are getting paid to stay home.”

As DeForest continues to open and customers continue to get more comfortable, one possible solution could be the high school workforce.

Compe says business owners are looking to the end of the school year for students fresh out of class to provide some much-needed new hires.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.