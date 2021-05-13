Advertisement

Walking Main Street: DeForest faces new problems as customers return

Customers feel more comfortable getting out and going to local shops.
DeForest Small Businesses
DeForest Small Businesses(Colton Molesky)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The business community of DeForest is watching customers come back out to the downtown area, feeling more comfortable now than they have in the past year.

“People feel more comfortable, so it’s exciting to see,” said Heike Compe, the DeForest Chamber of Commerce representative. “We’re seeing people getting more confident in being out in the community and active again.”

But as the problem of customers seems to be getting solved, a new one arises for shop owners: Finding employees. Compe says that small businesses have plenty of openings, but no one is filling them.

“At the beginning of COVID, when they had to lay people off, it was difficult,” says Compe. “They wanted to keep people on their payroll, so they got some PPP to keep them on the payroll, but now that small businesses need people to work, they can’t find them.”

Compe says local employers have tried to add incentives, like higher wages and bonuses, but the shortage of new hires continues to plague the business community.

“Some theories (on the root of the problem) have been benefits from the federal government,” said Compe. “The fact that people are getting paid to stay home.”

As DeForest continues to open and customers continue to get more comfortable, one possible solution could be the high school workforce.

Compe says business owners are looking to the end of the school year for students fresh out of class to provide some much-needed new hires.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home
2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
The Madison Police Dept. searches for evidence along the Beltline, on May 6, 2021.
MPD: Suspected road rage gunfire led to Madison Beltline closure

Latest News

UnityPoint Meriter starts scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15 year olds
A warming trend is on the way over the next seven days. Highs will reach the 70s by early next...
More Sunshine and Milder Temperatures
Americans who qualify can save $50 dollars a month on their internet bill, thanks to a new FCC...
Applications open for $50/mo. savings on broadband bills
Half a million Wisconinites impacted by FCC internet bill funding
Half a million Wisconinites impacted by FCC internet bill funding