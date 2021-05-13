Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Gray Television (File)
Two found dead in Sun Prairie home
2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
The Madison Police Dept. searches for evidence along the Beltline, on May 6, 2021.
MPD: Suspected road rage gunfire led to Madison Beltline closure

Latest News

FILE - A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday,...
US jobless claims sink to 473K as more GOP governors bar aid
Alice Cooper says the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends...
Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol artwork
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack
Pipeline should "return to normal" by end of week
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Nine in 10 Dane Co. residents 65+ complete COVID-19 vaccine series