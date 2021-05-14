Advertisement

1 of 3 teens in Beloit triple-shooting released from hospital

Three teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting in Beloit, according to police.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the three teenagers injured in a Beloit triple-shooting Thursday evening has been released from the hospital, the city’s police dept. wrote in an update.

According to police, the other two teens who were shot remain hospitalized and their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The Friday morning update also included the ages of the three teens, 16, 18, and 19 years old, but it did not indicate which one had been released.

On Thursday, the police department reported responding to reports of shots being fired around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nelson Street where they found the three teens.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings and the incident remains under investigation.

Investigators did say after the shooting that they did not believe there was a general threat to the community.

Officers were seen going in an out of a nearby home multiple times during their investigation but have not released any details about how it may be connected to the incident.

The police dept. asks anyone with information about the incident to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or submit an anonymous tip online.

