Advertisement

DHS aligns with CDC mask wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people

(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is aligning with new CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did before the pandemic, without wearing a mask.

Fully vaccinated people can take part in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small. DHS also reports people also do not need to get tested for a known COVID-19 exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake described the change Friday as an “exciting step forward.”

“The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” said Timberlake. “For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy.”

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two weeks out from their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Regardless of vaccination status, health officials say people should continue wearing a mask in health care settings, K-12 schools, and public transportation, among other locations. People also still have to wear masks when it is required by local or tribal health departments, as well as businesses and workplaces.

Health officials added that studies have shown vaccines are 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

The Whitewater Fire Department works to rescue 3 from a Kettle Moraine plane crash.
Kettle Moraine Plane Crash
Vax Team 5/16
We talked to people about their thoughts on the new guidelines, easing mask-wearing guidance...
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Will we now be required to wear masks to prevent flu outbreaks?
Dane, Door and Bayfield counties lead vaccine effort; 39 percent of state fully vaccinated
Whitewater FD
3 rescued in Kettle Moraine Forest plane crash