Dogs Get Allergies Too!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Allergy season is rough on everyone - including your dog. Research suggests that much like humans, K-9′s are more prone to allergies these days. A 2018 study examined the environment and lifestyle of dogs. It found that dogs living a quieter lifestyle (perhaps in a single family home) were more likely to develop an allergy. Scientists have made a similar argument for humans. Those who grow up and live in a cleaner environment are more likely to develop an allergy.

Skin allergies, food allergies, & environmental allergens can trigger an allergic reaction in your dog. The following symptoms can signal an allergy according to the American Kennel Club:

Itchiness

Hives

Swelling of the face, ears, lips, eyelids, or earflaps

Red, inflamed skin

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Sneezing

Itchy ears

Chronic ear infections

Itchy, runny eyes

Constant licking

