Dogs Get Allergies Too!
Research suggests dogs who live in single-family homes are more prone to develop an allergy.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Allergy season is rough on everyone - including your dog. Research suggests that much like humans, K-9′s are more prone to allergies these days. A 2018 study examined the environment and lifestyle of dogs. It found that dogs living a quieter lifestyle (perhaps in a single family home) were more likely to develop an allergy. Scientists have made a similar argument for humans. Those who grow up and live in a cleaner environment are more likely to develop an allergy.
Skin allergies, food allergies, & environmental allergens can trigger an allergic reaction in your dog. The following symptoms can signal an allergy according to the American Kennel Club:
- Itchiness
- Hives
- Swelling of the face, ears, lips, eyelids, or earflaps
- Red, inflamed skin
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Sneezing
- Itchy ears
- Chronic ear infections
- Itchy, runny eyes
- Constant licking
