Dogs Get Allergies Too!

Research suggests dogs who live in single-family homes are more prone to develop an allergy.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Allergy season is rough on everyone - including your dog. Research suggests that much like humans, K-9′s are more prone to allergies these days. A 2018 study examined the environment and lifestyle of dogs. It found that dogs living a quieter lifestyle (perhaps in a single family home) were more likely to develop an allergy. Scientists have made a similar argument for humans. Those who grow up and live in a cleaner environment are more likely to develop an allergy.

Skin allergies, food allergies, & environmental allergens can trigger an allergic reaction in your dog. The following symptoms can signal an allergy according to the American Kennel Club:

  • Itchiness
  • Hives
  • Swelling of the face, ears, lips, eyelids, or earflaps
  • Red, inflamed skin
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Sneezing
  • Itchy ears
  • Chronic ear infections
  • Itchy, runny eyes
  • Constant licking

