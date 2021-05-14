Local pool companies ride wave of increased demand into the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The pool and hot tub industry boomed in 2020 amid the pandemic, and local companies do not see any signs of demand slowing down through 2021.

Pool sales are spilling into the summer, with homeowners testing the waters.

In March of last year, Belleville-area homeowner Randy Raven contracted with Recreational Concepts, a Dane Co. area pool company specializing in outdoor landscaping and pool installation. This week, workers broke ground on the inground pool being constructed in his backyard.

“Memorial Day with the kids is when we should be able to jump into it,” Raven said.

Raven said during the pandemic, he decided to upgrade their outdoor space as they spend more time at home.

Their family is not alone, as companies like Recreational Concepts ride a wave a demand. Vice President Adam Zickus said they are already booking into next year and 2023.

“We’ve really narrowed down our build area. We used to have counties away and build all over southern Wisconsin, where now we can really just focus on the greater Dane Co. area and not have to travel as far because there are so many potential customers,” Zickus said.

The owner of Malibu Pools in Middleton, Tom Carey, said his phone has been ringing off the hook this summer.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years, and it is the busiest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Carey said he attributes the influx to people staying home and lower-maintenance, modernized pools.

On top of demand, pool companies are also combating material supply.

“Typically we will order parts for peoples pools and materials as the jobs go through the summer, and now we have to order everything beforehand,” Zickus said.

Zickus said they are ramping up operations, pulling projects set for next year into this year to fill the schedule.

Raven, who works as a residential lender, said as he puts in his own pool, he knows others are thinking of how they can do the same.

“More and more people are inquiring with us in regards to what they can do with their home equity. The common question is ‘can I get a pool?’” he said.

