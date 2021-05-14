Many stores will still require masks, despite CDC guidance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/KWCH) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s bombshell guidance Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals should not need to wear masks in most cases does not mean everyone could immediately rip off their mask.

In Dane Co., for example, the current emergency order and its rules regarding remaining masked when indoors will stand until at least Tuesday, when Public Health Madison & Dane Co. is expected to release an update to its mandates.

Many large corporations, too, indicate they need time to review the CDC’s latest revisions. So, for now, some have already stated they plan to stick with the status quo and continue requiring their shoppers to wear some sort of face covering in their shops.

Here’s a quick roundup of where some major retailers currently stand, however their specific rules may change after they have had time to review the guidance.

Pick & Save/Roundy’s

Kroger, which owns Pick & Save and Roundy’s, will still require shoppers to wear masks, one of its company’s wrote in a statement.

“We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.

“Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery delivery or low-contact grocery pickup,” said the grocery store.

TARGET

A Target spokesperson told WCCO - CBS Minnesota that it will continue to require masks and social distancing from its guests and employees in all stores while the company reviews new CDC guidance.

WALMART (UPDATED)

Since the publication of this article, Walmart has revised its policy and will not require masks in stores that are not under a local or state mask mandate. More information on its change is available here.

The original entry for Walmart read:

A Walmart spokesperson told The Columbus Dispatch that there are no immediate changes set to place with its current policy. “We serve millions of Americans every week and believe our policy of requiring associates and customers to wear masks in our stores has helped protect them during the pandemic, and we’re not lifting those measures at this time,” Walmart said in a statement.

HOME DEPOT

The home improvement chain states it will continue to require masks.

STARBUCKS

The company will still require masks in its coffee shops.

WALGREENS/CVS

Both say they are reevaluating their policies which require customers and employees to wear masks, based on the latest CDC guidance.

“The safety of our employees and customers will continue to guide our decision-making process,” a spokesperson said in an email.

