Mineral Point Opera House shows will go on for the 2021-22 season

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The show will go on at Mineral Point Opera House as it opens its doors this September ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The opera house will host Milwaukee rock-and-roll group BoDeans on Sept. 4, it announced.

As COVID-19 conditions permit, the opera house will hold a full schedule of concerts for the season that includes Iowa-based singer-songwriter Iris DeMent and Madison’s People Brothers Band.

“Our theatre’s stage has been dark for far too long,” said Bill Webb, president of the MPOH Board of Directors. “We intend to honor everyone who built and cared for this theatre through the years with a renewed performing arts center that everyone in and around Mineral Point will be proud of.”

Tickets will go on sale June 21 and those who are members of the Friends of the Mineral Point Opera House group can purchase tickets early on June 7. The group is for theatre enthusiasts to donate to the opera house and enjoy special benefits.

Here is a full list of the performances:

BoDeans- Friday, Sept 4

Comedy featuring Daryll Schmitz- Saturday, Sept 11

Iris DeMent- Sunday, Oct 3

Improv Night with Keith Huie- Saturday, Oct 9

Dar Williams- Friday, Oct 29

The Weight Band- Saturday, Nov 6

People Brothers Band- Saturday, Feb 5

Martin Sexton- Saturday, Feb 26

Mardi Gras Mambo 2022! Dirty Dozen Brass Band / Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas- Friday, March 4

