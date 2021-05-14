Name released of Sun Prairie man killed in I-39 last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Sun Prairie man who died after being struck by a semi on I-39 late last week.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Adam Buhler was pronounced dead on the scene and its preliminary investigation indicates the 42-year-old died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Buhler was struck by the tractor-trailer around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, May 7, just beyond the U.S. 51 exit of I-39 South, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. Its investigation caused the interstate to remain closed for several hours.

No information has been released indicating why Buhler was walking on the interstate.

The Medical Examiner’s Office noted its investigation along with the state patrol’s is still ongoing.

