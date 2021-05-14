Advertisement

Name released of Sun Prairie man killed in I-39 last week

One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Sun Prairie man who died after being struck by a semi on I-39 late last week.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Adam Buhler was pronounced dead on the scene and its preliminary investigation indicates the 42-year-old died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Buhler was struck by the tractor-trailer around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, May 7, just beyond the U.S. 51 exit of I-39 South, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. Its investigation caused the interstate to remain closed for several hours.

No information has been released indicating why Buhler was walking on the interstate.

The Medical Examiner’s Office noted its investigation along with the state patrol’s is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames throws out Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino at first...
Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays
Shake Shack is set to open this October at Hilldale Shopping Center.
Shake Shack offers free fries to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman
One injured in Beloit drive-by shooting
Wisconsin's Sharif Chambliss, right, drives to the bucket past Purdue's Brandon McKnight during...
Badgers men’s basketball adds Sharif Chambliss to coaching staff