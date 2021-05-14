Advertisement

Saturday showers bring some rain; Much more needed to break rain deficit

Weekend rain struggles with drier air in place. Higher totals are expected South of the NBC15 viewing area.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and fair-weather clouds rolled through southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon. Temperatures were well into the 60s - with some places climbing into the 70s. Cloud coverage increases tonight ahead of scattered showers. Showers will initially struggle to reach the ground this evening given how dry the air is.

Expect a few scattered showers Saturday morning with the opportunity for isolated showers (and maybe a crack of thunder) later in the day. An initial upper-level disturbance will kick off showers tomorrow morning. Those will be scattered in coverage. Later in the day, moisture and instability will increase. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs will only climb into the lower and mid 60s given the cloud cover.

Sunshine breaks back out for Sunday along with a few clouds. A warming trend begins into next week - with highs climbing well into the 70s.

After a few days of sunshine, clouds work back in mid-next week. Increasing moisture may lead to a few showers and storms next Thursday and Friday.

