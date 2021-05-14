Advertisement

These were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020

Many names are shared with the national list released last week, but Wisconsin parents added some of their own
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Social Security Administration announced Friday the most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020.

Wisconsin parents’ preferred names are similar to the national list released by Social Security last week but reorganizes them and adds some of their own, like Theodore, Jack, Nora and Eleanor.

Henry, which had not appeared on the national Top 10 list in 110 years, has been in Wisconsin’s Top 10 since 2012. It was the third-most popular name for boys born in Wisconsin for the past three years and ranked #1 in 2017.

How many kids do you know with these names?

RankBoys (WI)Boys (Nat’l)Girls (WI)Girls (Nat’l)
1OliverLiamCharlotteOlivia
2LiamNoahOliviaEmma
3HenryOliverEvelynAva
4WilliamElijahAmeliaCharlotte
5TheodoreWilliamEmmaSophia
6JackJamesAvaAmelia
7MasonBenjaminSophiaIsabella
8LeviLucasHarperMia
9OwenHenryNoraEvelyn
10NoahAlexanderEleanorHarper

Social Security started compiling the top baby names of the previous year in 1997 based on applications for the child’s Social Security card after their birth. The lists now go back to 1880.

You can see where your own name or child’s name ranks in popularity at https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

