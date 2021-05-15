Advertisement

39 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 39 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

The percentage translates to approximately 2.2 million Wisconsin residents. Just over 45 percent—or approximately 2.6 Wisconsinites—have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Leading in percentage of vaccinated residents are Dane County, Door County, Bayfield County.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced via Twitter that appointments at Alliant Energy Center are filling up for the upcoming week. Interested individuals can sign up for a shot on their website.

