71-year-old Middleton man accused of 6th OWI citation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old Middleton man was accused of his sixth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated citation Thursday, according to the Middleton Police Department.

The police report states Middleton PD officers were called to check on Thomas Schmitz.

Authorities allege Schmitz had drank alcohol before operating his vehicle, he showed signs of impairment and smelled of intoxicants.

Middleton PD continued, saying officers performed a field sobriety test with Schmitz and then arrested him on his alleged sixth OWI offense.

Officers took Schmitz to the Dane County Jail.

