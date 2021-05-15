Advertisement

71-year-old Middleton man accused of 6th OWI citation

Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish Saturday night.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old Middleton man was accused of his sixth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated citation Thursday, according to the Middleton Police Department.

The police report states Middleton PD officers were called to check on Thomas Schmitz.

Authorities allege Schmitz had drank alcohol before operating his vehicle, he showed signs of impairment and smelled of intoxicants.

Middleton PD continued, saying officers performed a field sobriety test with Schmitz and then arrested him on his alleged sixth OWI offense.

Officers took Schmitz to the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

The Whitewater Fire Department works to rescue 3 from a Kettle Moraine plane crash.
Kettle Moraine Plane Crash
Vax Team 5/16
Whitewater FD
3 rescued in Kettle Moraine Forest plane crash
File image
Help wanted: 300 strong swimmers to fill lifeguard positions
Verona FD rescues duckling
Verona Fire Department rescues stranded duckling