Badgerland Girl Scouts earn first ‘Dairy Patch’

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Girl Scouts of Badgerland took a trip to a farm Saturday, earning their first “dairy patch.”

Through different stations at Haag Dairy Farm, middle and high school girls learned all about the industry, including animal caretaking, nutrition and the latest milking technology.

“We’re trying to show these kids all these careers in the dairy industry,” said John Haag. As the host, John Haag belongs to the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee. He partnered with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to make this possible.

“This is the first year that we’ve done this. The first time we’ve had any kind of dairy patch in Wisconsin,” he said.

Haag said he hopes this program will grow and become an annual event. “The goal is to make this a statewide event and make it a yearly basis to bring awareness to the dairy industry,” said Haag who already has plans for next year.

“Next year, getting other farms and counties involved, and do the same thing to connect with more groups of girl scouts,” he said.

