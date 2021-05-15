Advertisement

Badgerland Girl Scouts earn first ‘Dairy Patch’

By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Girl Scouts of Badgerland took a trip to a farm Saturday, earning their first “dairy patch.”

Through different stations at Haag Dairy Farm, middle and high school girls learned all about the industry, including animal caretaking, nutrition and the latest milking technology.

“We’re trying to show these kids all these careers in the dairy industry,” said John Haag. As the host, John Haag belongs to the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee. He partnered with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to make this possible.

“This is the first year that we’ve done this. The first time we’ve had any kind of dairy patch in Wisconsin,” he said.

Haag said he hopes this program will grow and become an annual event. “The goal is to make this a statewide event and make it a yearly basis to bring awareness to the dairy industry,” said Haag who already has plans for next year.

“Next year, getting other farms and counties involved, and do the same thing to connect with more groups of girl scouts,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

The Whitewater Fire Department works to rescue 3 from a Kettle Moraine plane crash.
Kettle Moraine Plane Crash
Vax Team 5/16
Whitewater FD
3 rescued in Kettle Moraine Forest plane crash
File image
Help wanted: 300 strong swimmers to fill lifeguard positions
Verona FD rescues duckling
Verona Fire Department rescues stranded duckling