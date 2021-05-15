Dodge, Jefferson Co. burglary suspects pose as power workers to distract residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating a string of burglaries in their area where a suspect reportedly poses as a power worker.

Dodge County authorities stated there was an attempted burglary in the Town of Ashippun.

Dodge Co. explained that one of the suspects would knock on a person’s door and say he works for a local power company, then walk with homeowners to their property line. While the homeowner is distracted, police explained the second suspect would then enter the home and steal items.

Jefferson County officials are also investigating burglaries in the Towns of Jefferson, Concord and Ixonia.

The sheriff’s offices described the suspects as being in their 30s, being between 5-foot-9-inches to 6-feet tall and having dark hair with acne scars on their face. The two suspects were reportedly driving a white Chevy truck with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes in the back.

Dodge County authorities are asking that citizens report anyone who comes to their residence with a similar approach and story. They also advised that if someone claims to be from a company, residents should ask the supposed workers to provide proof with a photo ID card.

Authorities also urged residents to lock their doors when they are not home, including their garage, side doors and vehicle doors.

Dodge Co. said they will investigate all leads and are still investigating these burglaries.

