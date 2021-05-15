Advertisement

Few Showers Tonight; Feeling like Summer Next Week

Rain chances increase along with heat & humidity next week.
Temperatures climb into the mid 70s - lower 80s next week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain showers were few & far between over southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. A bit of light mist joined the dreary sky overhead. Cloud cover and the chance for an isolated shower remains in place for the evening. An isolated storm moving in from Iowa can’t be ruled out West of Madison. Lows fall back to near 50°F Sunday morning.

Winds turn out of the South at the beginning of the week - prompting temperatures to jump into the lower 70s. More moisture and some upper-level energy will introduce a chance for showers as well. A cluster of showers and storms moves South of the NBC15 viewing area late Sunday into Monday morning. While one or two showers may graze the State Line, most will stay dry.

Warmer and more humid conditions arrive mid-week. Rain chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as moisture and upper-level energy move across the Midwest. The best coverage and opportunity for showers & storms arrives Wednesday & Thursday. Highs will top near 80°F Thursday, Friday, & Saturday.

