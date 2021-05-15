Advertisement

Janesville porch fire spreads to home, damages vehicle

A Carbondale, IL home and garage were damaged by an early morning fire. (Source: KFVS)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: May. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A porch fire spread to a home and significantly damaged a vehicle early Saturday morning in Janesville.

Firefighters were dispatched to 411 Wilson Avenue for a fire on the porch of the residence around 3:30 a.m., according to the Janesville Fire Department. Responding firefighters found the porch to be a “fully involved enclosed porch.”

JFD said the fire extended significantly into the single family home. In just 15 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire, according to a release.

JFD remained on scene for an additional hour and a half to search for hidden fire. JFD found a vehicle parked next to the house sustained significant damage.

Janesville police said everyone in the home made it out safely, as smoke detectors alerted them of the fire. One man and 2 children are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to a release.

The fire remains under investigation.

