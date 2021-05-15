MG&E warns customers of scammer calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -MG&E is warning customers of calls from scammers who are claiming service will be disconnected if bills aren’t paid immediately.

MG&E said a number of customers have reported automated calls from scammers. MG&E said if you are receiving these calls, it is not MG&E--it is not how they do business.

For more information on how to spot a scam, you can visit MG&E’s website.

