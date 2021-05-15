Advertisement

Packers sign QB Benkert following Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp

Two QBs brought in on a tryout basis
Kurt Benkert
Kurt Benkert(WBAY)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay brought in two quarterbacks for rookie minicamp on a tryout basis- Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert.

Following day two of rookie minicamp, Benkert took to Twitter to announce his signing with the Packers.

The quarterback room heading into OTA’s will consist of Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.

Meanwhile, the 28 players at rookie minicamp wrapped up another hour-long practice on Clarke Hinkle Field.

Rookie offensive lineman Royce Newman spoke to the media about the hardest part of adjusting to the NFL.

“Just the playbook,” Newman explained. “It’s way more of a mental game than physical so far to learn the plays and schemes work and dealing with defensive IDs and fronts. You do a little bit of that in college, but the NFL is just a whole different level.”

However, many young players are still adjusting to living out their dreams in Green Bay.

“Man, it’s surreal,” Rookie corner Shemar Jean-Charles said. “To be that person who motivates a lot of people back home...it’s surreal. Like guys said before, it’s a dream come true.”

