Rain showers likely Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Keep an umbrella and your rain gear handy Saturday morning. We are waking up to scattered light rain showers. Today’s rain chances will be at their best before noon today. Even though rain showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, the coverage will not be as widespread. Rain chances will remain low Sunday through early next week. It looks like a more active weather pattern will develop towards the middle or end of the workweek. There will be a better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

HI-RES Future Radar Saturday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

With the recent moderate drought conditions developing, we will take any rain that we can get. However, Saturday’s rain probably won’t put a big dent in the rainfall deficit. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be less than 0.25″. The year-to-date rainfall deficit is approaching 5″ in Madison.

Rainfall Potential Saturday - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Update - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered light rain showers will continue to develop across the area Saturday morning. Most of the rain will be on the lighter side, so it should not impact anyone traveling Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday morning are in the 50s across the area.

Scattered rain showers will continue through early Saturday afternoon. The coverage in the rain showers should decrease this afternoon through early this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Places along the Mississippi River could be a little warmer than the rest of the area. Today will be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-15 mph. There will be the potential for isolated storms between 6PM and 10PM this evening. Evening though it’s not likely, a stronger storm capable of hail can’t be ruled for our western counties along the Mississippi River. The higher storm chances will likely stay just west of the area, though.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance of rain and isolated storms will come to an end before midnight tonight. The overnight will be mostly cloudy. Lows temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A little light rain or a stray shower will be possible on Sunday, but most of the area will likely stay dry.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Rain chances on Monday and Tuesday will stay low.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the increasing rain and storms chances, temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday through Friday of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures could top 80 degrees by the end of the workweek.

