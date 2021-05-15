SCAM ALERT! MGE warns customers of phone scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers about scam calls. A company spokesperson said Saturday a number of customers reported receiving automated phone calls from scammers.

The call gave customers a message that their service would be disconnected if they fail to call and pay their bill immediately.

MGE is warning those who receive a call like this that it is not from MGE. “This is not how MGE does business,” said a company spokesperson.

For more on how to avoid being fooled, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.