SCAM ALERT! MGE warns customers of phone scam

By Tajma Hall
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers about scam calls. A company spokesperson said Saturday a number of customers reported receiving automated phone calls from scammers.

The call gave customers a message that their service would be disconnected if they fail to call and pay their bill immediately.

MGE is warning those who receive a call like this that it is not from MGE. “This is not how MGE does business,” said a company spokesperson.

For more on how to avoid being fooled, click here.

