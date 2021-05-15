All lanes open after march blocked portion of John Nolen Dr.
Madison police say marchers headed toward the capitol building, blocking inbound lanes.
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic is clear after the Madison Police Dept. said a planned march toward the State Capitol is blocked inbound lanes of John Nolen Dr. Saturday afternoon.
Dane Co. Dispatch said a group started gathering in the area of John Nolen Dr. and North Shore Drive around 4:45 p.m.
