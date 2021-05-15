Trap shoot fundraiser helps veterans get outside again

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waterloo Gun Club used its range for a good cause Saturday, supporting veterans who have suffered from trauma.

Organizers from the trap shooting fundraiser say all the money raised would go towards the Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin.

Otto Reetz started the local chapter six years ago with the mission of taking veterans on all-expense-paid trips across the country.

“Getting them back into the outdoors, it gives them an opportunity to do things that maybe they quit doing because they thought there were limitations,” he said. “We give them those opportunities to get back. To show them no matter what, they can still go out fishing. They can still hunt.”

Joseph Thies, who organized the fundraiser, is a member of the Waterloo club. As a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, Thies said he was familiar with the work of the Wounded Warriors and wanted to help those who served before him.

“They love to be recognized for what they do,” he said. “Just to give back to something, it makes me feel good too.”

This year, Reetz said he’ll take nearly 300 veterans on hunting and fishing trips, including one to Lake Winnebago in August.

