Yellow-billed cuckoo released into the wild

By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A yellow-billed cuckoo is now in the wild after nearly a year of being nursed back to health.

The bird was released Saturday in Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park. The Dane County Humane Society says donors raised more than $3,000 to feed the bird, which the group believes was hit by a car.

“He wouldn’t have been able to complete that journey given the condition that he was in so he’s been with us during this time mostly getting standard care, good food, he eats a lot of caterpillars, other insects, so we’re waiting for those tail feathers to come back in,” said Emily Temte, Assistant Wildlife Rehabilitator.

Rehabilitators say other cuckoos have arrived in Wisconsin for the season but they are declining due to habitat loss.

