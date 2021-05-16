All lanes blocked on US 14 at Peck Road due to crash

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of US 14 at Peck Road are blocked due to a crash incident, according to WisDOT.

A WisDOT alert indicates the crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. near Arena. Due to the crash, east and westbound lanes of US 14 at Peck Road are blocked.

WisDOT expects the closures to last an hour. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office is handling the incident.

