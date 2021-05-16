City of Beloit Police investigating non-fatal shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say they were investigating a report of shots fired in the area when they discovered several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Shortly after police were notified that a 24-year-old male was at a local hospital’s emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The City of Beloit PD says this is an active investigation. If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact police immediately.

