Dane, Door and Bayfield counties lead vaccine effort; 39 percent of state fully vaccinated

(Abel Garcia)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 39 percent of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 45 percent have some level of protection.

That’s according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Right now, Dane, Door and Bayfield Counties are leading the vaccine effort. In Dane County nearly 63 percent of residents have at least one dose of the vaccine and 53 percent are fully vaccinated.

DHS reports 550 new COVID cases statewide Sunday, and four new deaths. COVID-19 related hospitalizations were also up by 65.

