Feeling Warm & Humid This Week; Pop-up Storms Likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A summer-like week is around the corner for Southern Wisconsin. Each day brings clouds, but warmer temperatures arrive towards the end of the week. The early part of the work week gets off to a more mild and quiet start.

Sunshine mixed with growing clouds Sunday afternoon. Highs made their way into the 70s area-wide. Cloud coverage increases tonight - keeping lows around 50°F.

Scattered showers focus along a warm-front tomorrow. That frontal boundary is positioned well to our South, so rain is expected to stay clear of the Madison-area. However, a few stray showers may cross the State Line tomorrow morning. There’s a 20% chance for an isolated shower Monday.

While rain stays South Monday into Tuesday, the front begins lifting North - increasing rain chances for the area. Scattered showers are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. Warm air continues surging into the Badger State through the mid and late-week. Temperatures will climb through the 70s on Wednesday and into the 80s by Thursday & Friday.

The afternoon heat & moisture will allow storms to pop-up - much like they do in the Summer. Rain chances continue into the weekend. A high-pressure system will suppress rain chances Saturday and possible Sunday. There is still uncertainty as to where this High ends up, so we’ll keep an eye out for some isolated showers next Saturday & Sunday.

