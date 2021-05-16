Gebhard plays hero as Forward Madison wins first home match of the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to local health guidelines throughout the pandemic, Forward Madison fans had to wait 601 days since the 2019 season for their first FMFC match back at Breese Stevens Field.

The roughly 1,500 fans that did attend Saturday night had to wait another 92 minutes for the first Flamingos home goal which also was the game-winner as FMFC beat North Carolina FC 1-0 in Madison.

DEREK GEBHARD AT THE DEATH! 😱😱😱



WE'RE BACK TO BREESE WITH A WIN!!! https://t.co/Y0rzEnCQ8H pic.twitter.com/vlqEe1L23m — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) May 16, 2021

Derek Gebhard was the hero for Forward Madison as the 25-year-old forward put a rebound off a Jake Keegan shot and sent it past NCFC’s keeper in stoppage-time to earn the Flamingos their first win of the season.

Forward Madison will be back at home to host the Union Omaha Owls who will be making their first visit to Breese Stevens on May 26.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.