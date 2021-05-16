Advertisement

Gebhard plays hero as Forward Madison wins first home match of the season

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to local health guidelines throughout the pandemic, Forward Madison fans had to wait 601 days since the 2019 season for their first FMFC match back at Breese Stevens Field.

The roughly 1,500 fans that did attend Saturday night had to wait another 92 minutes for the first Flamingos home goal which also was the game-winner as FMFC beat North Carolina FC 1-0 in Madison.

Derek Gebhard was the hero for Forward Madison as the 25-year-old forward put a rebound off a Jake Keegan shot and sent it past NCFC’s keeper in stoppage-time to earn the Flamingos their first win of the season.

Forward Madison will be back at home to host the Union Omaha Owls who will be making their first visit to Breese Stevens on May 26.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

Flavien Prat atop Rombauer, left, wins the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race...
Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert’s Medina Spirit finishes 3rd
Miami Heat's Trevor Ariza and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton go after a loose ball during the...
Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East’s No. 2 seed
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the fourth inning in Game 2 of a baseball...
Anderson takes no-hit bid into 7th, Braves beat Brewers 5-1
McFarland boys soccer wins first state title in program history