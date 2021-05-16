Advertisement

Help wanted: 300 strong swimmers to fill lifeguard positions

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Swimmers in Milwaukee and elsewhere looking to cool off with a dip in a pool or lake this summer might be out of luck if the county can’t find people to watch over them.

Milwaukee County Parks is seeking about 300 strong swimmers to help fill a lifeguard shortage that began several years ago and has only gotten worse.

The Journal Sentinel reports there has been a steady decrease over the last four years in the number of lifeguards the system has employed.

Jim Tarantino, director of recreation and business services with Milwaukee County Parks, says the shortage is in line with national trends.

The hiring freeze in 2020 led to many lifeguards finding other jobs, and competition with summer internships has also played a factor.

