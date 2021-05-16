Advertisement

McFarland boys soccer wins first state title in program history

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Third times the charm is the cliche people always say and it became literal for the McFarland boys soccer team as the Spartans won their first ever state championship, 6-1 over Notre Dame on Saturday.

It was the Spartans third straight trip to state as five different players accounted for the six goals. Keegan Bell, Bubba Blair, Kyle Connor, Riley Turner and Zach Nichols were the heroes for McFarland as they won the Division 2 State Championship.

Waunakee boys soccer made its first trip to state since 1999 but the Warriors fell to De Pere 1-0 in the semifinal match. Appleton North won the Division 1 title with a 1-0 win over De Pere.

